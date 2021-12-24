Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $310,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $128.78 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $133.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

