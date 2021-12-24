Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $673,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $60.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

