Signature Securities Group Corporation Makes New $136,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $120.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.