Signature Securities Group Corporation Makes New $297,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $99,000.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $104.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $106.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.78.

