Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases New Shares in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Separately, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get VanEck Digital Transformation ETF alerts:

DAPP stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $37.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.