Signaturefd LLC Acquires 433 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

NYSE WPM opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

