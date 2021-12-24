Signaturefd LLC Acquires Shares of 7,047 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 9.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $361,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 3,407 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $102,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,716 shares of company stock valued at $12,522,186. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $34.81 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

