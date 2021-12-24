Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 39.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 18.2% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total transaction of $2,531,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,389 shares of company stock valued at $40,425,338 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

MASI stock opened at $293.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.23 and a 200-day moving average of $271.39. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

