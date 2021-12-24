Signaturefd LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.91 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17.

