Signaturefd LLC Purchases Shares of 10,288 Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGNT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

CGNT opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.95 million and a PE ratio of 498.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.