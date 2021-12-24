Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after buying an additional 1,186,701 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $129,798,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $92,957,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 4,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after buying an additional 642,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,560,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $184.71.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,305 shares of company stock valued at $501,107. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

