Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 133.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 22,134 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,442.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 40,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 115.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNTX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

Shares of BNTX opened at $255.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of -1.25. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.60.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.