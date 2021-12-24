Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Trading 1.1% Higher

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.37. 66,232 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 35,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVOL. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,997 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,026,000.

