Skylands Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Raymond James by 48.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.58. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $61.68 and a 1-year high of $103.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

