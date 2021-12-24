Skylands Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIMO. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $92.69.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIMO. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.