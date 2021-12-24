Skylands Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after buying an additional 634,752 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.94 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

