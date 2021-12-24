Smart Card Marketing Systems (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Trading Up 16.8%

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG)’s stock price was up 16.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 88,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 120,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Smart Card Marketing Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMKG)

Smart Card Marketing Systems, Inc is a Fintech advisory company engages in payment services specializes in cloud-based EMV Host acquiring and issuing solutions to banks, telecoms, and enterprise customers. It provides Genorocity.com, a coupon and incentive platform for the retail, Mtickets.events for the event management industry, Check21SAAS.com a remote deposit check solution for X9 clearing and Genopay, a QR Code transaction payment ecosystem for alternative payment solutions and processing.

