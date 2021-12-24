Smartlands Network Trading Up 103.6% This Week (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 103.6% against the US dollar. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $52.21 million and $187,588.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for about $10.24 or 0.00019918 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

