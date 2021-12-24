Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Magdalena Yesil Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $78.99 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

