SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches Market Cap of $2.30 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $17,491.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.20 or 0.00010201 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00057312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.78 or 0.07973600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,046.12 or 1.00059710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007434 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,944 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

