Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNAD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at $75,174,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,293,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,638,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,159,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,088,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAD opened at $9.82 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

