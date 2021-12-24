SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 81.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 87,650 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,982,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 9,915.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

