Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) and CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) Critical Comparison

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) and CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Soligenix and CURE Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix 0 1 1 0 2.50 CURE Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Soligenix presently has a consensus target price of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 241.93%. Given Soligenix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Soligenix is more favorable than CURE Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares Soligenix and CURE Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix -1,663.94% -103.87% -48.49% CURE Pharmaceutical -406.75% -135.40% -61.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soligenix and CURE Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix $2.36 million 13.05 -$17.69 million ($0.39) -1.97 CURE Pharmaceutical $2.05 million 11.71 -$30.62 million ($0.48) -0.71

Soligenix has higher revenue and earnings than CURE Pharmaceutical. Soligenix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CURE Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Soligenix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CURE Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Soligenix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of CURE Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Soligenix has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURE Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Soligenix beats CURE Pharmaceutical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The Public Health Solutions solutions comprises active development programs for RiVax, ricin toxin vaccine candidate and SGX943, a therapeutic candidate for antibiotic resistant and emerging infectious disease. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered Princeton, NJ.

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments. The Cure Operations segment include development and manufacture of pharmaceutical and wellness products. The Sera Labs Operations segment comprises selling of wellness products through direct to consumer and wholesale channels. The company was founded by Robert Steven Davidson on May 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Oxnard, CA.

