Solitude Financial Services Buys 5,053 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.30. 1,412,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,339. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $67.64 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

