Solitude Financial Services Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Solitude Financial Services raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 94,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 754,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,368. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

