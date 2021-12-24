Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) and Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Head to Head Analysis

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) and Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Solo Brands alerts:

This table compares Solo Brands and Nautilus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A Nautilus 9.56% 42.62% 21.38%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Solo Brands and Nautilus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86 Nautilus 0 2 3 0 2.60

Solo Brands currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.23%. Nautilus has a consensus price target of $16.70, indicating a potential upside of 166.77%. Given Nautilus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nautilus is more favorable than Solo Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of Nautilus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Nautilus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solo Brands and Nautilus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nautilus $552.56 million 0.35 $65.47 million $2.10 2.98

Nautilus has higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands.

Summary

Nautilus beats Solo Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc. engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising. The company was founded by Arthur Allen Jones in April 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.