Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 6,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $174.97 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

