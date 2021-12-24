Souders Financial Advisors Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,942.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,914.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2,781.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

