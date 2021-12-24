Souders Financial Advisors Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,691 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Netflix by 237.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

Netflix stock opened at $614.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $644.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

