SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $811,352.25

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $811,352.25 and approximately $3,688.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00057312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.78 or 0.07973600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,046.12 or 1.00059710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007434 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

