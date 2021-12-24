SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

