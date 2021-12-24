SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.97 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average of $167.93.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

