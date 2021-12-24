SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after acquiring an additional 84,743 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after buying an additional 41,505 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $64.60 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

