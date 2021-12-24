SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) is Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,067 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for 4.6% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $150,528,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 416,811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after acquiring an additional 144,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after acquiring an additional 399,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 68,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBE opened at $54.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.