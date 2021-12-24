SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBE. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,342.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 45,755 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBE opened at $54.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.