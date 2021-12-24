SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 55,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 432,796 shares.The stock last traded at $125.28 and had previously closed at $125.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.47 and its 200 day moving average is $123.48.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after buying an additional 403,831 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares during the period.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.