Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Market Cap Achieves $1.75 Million

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded up 79.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $1.75 million and $140.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 299.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Spectre.ai Utility Token Coin Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Utility Token Coin Trading

