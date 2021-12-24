Spendcoin One Day Volume Reaches $723.00 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a market cap of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00043031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

