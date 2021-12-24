Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Trading Down 4.4%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 149,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 191,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 446.66% and a negative return on equity of 945.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 231.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 143,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100,002 shares in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

