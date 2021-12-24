Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Trading Down 4.7%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 3,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 630,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $11,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $1,365,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $2,009,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

