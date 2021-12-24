Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Trading Up 2.5%

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145.60 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 145.60 ($1.92). Approximately 26,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 115,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.88).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.05) price target on shares of Springfield Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.10. The stock has a market cap of £150.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

