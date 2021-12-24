Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells $2,784,640.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,784,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $55,093.50.

On Monday, November 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $94.70 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -205.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPT. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

