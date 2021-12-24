STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,380 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,750,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,917 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 176.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,200,000 after purchasing an additional 452,609 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,997,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,420 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAA. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $96.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.27 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $74.88 and a 52-week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

