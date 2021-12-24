Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will report sales of $176.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.70 million. Standex International reported sales of $156.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $709.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.56 million to $715.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $744.81 million, with estimates ranging from $739.02 million to $750.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Standex International.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $65,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $2,418,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Standex International by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SXI traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $107.27. The company had a trading volume of 26,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,186. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $74.98 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.