Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

STN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 40,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,504. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stantec has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

