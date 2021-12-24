Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. CIBC upped their price target on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Theresa Jang bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.42 per share, with a total value of C$34,708.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$989,039.17. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total transaction of C$136,970.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at C$1,829,117.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,206 shares of company stock worth $2,555,404.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$70.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.87. The company has a market cap of C$7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 39.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$40.75 and a 12-month high of C$73.10.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$932.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

