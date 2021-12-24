StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Shares Up 4.9%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) shares shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

StarHub Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRHBY)

StarHub Ltd. is engages in the operations of telecommunications services and other businesses relating to the info-communications industry. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security and High Security Assurance Product. The company was founded on May 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Singapore.

