State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RARE. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 53,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 106.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of RARE stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The business had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,595 shares of company stock worth $622,061. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.