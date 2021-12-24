State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,075 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $437,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

LBRDA stock opened at $157.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $138.04 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.69.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.