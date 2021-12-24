State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 64,134 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,134 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,744 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,327,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 956,416 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,791,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,777,000 after acquiring an additional 466,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,363,000 after acquiring an additional 361,615 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.77. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

